Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Showcase has a total market cap of $196,313.27 and $64,336.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00064874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00101323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00135893 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,108.23 or 1.00345638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.38 or 0.06789382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.48 or 0.00767638 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

