Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.44

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.44 and traded as low as C$19.65. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$19.66, with a volume of 40,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

