Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 211.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

