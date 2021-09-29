Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.66. 15,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,141,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

