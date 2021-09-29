Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19% Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.58%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.22 $254.90 million $2.40 12.50 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.69 $3.25 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

