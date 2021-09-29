Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $85,740.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020418 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001567 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,055,015 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

