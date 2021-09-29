SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Shares Up 1.4%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.71. 1,452,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,851,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

