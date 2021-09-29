Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.03

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 332650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

