SmartKey Trading Up 3.3% This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and $1.20 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

