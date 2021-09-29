Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $566,043.78 and approximately $9,105.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00097229 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.