SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 3.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $630.84 and last traded at $630.84. 687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $648.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.78.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.