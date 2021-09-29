Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.15 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

