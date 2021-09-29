SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has been given a C$40.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

TSE SNC traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.00. 144,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

