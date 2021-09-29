SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNC. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.00. 144,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,792. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.69.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

