SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.00. 144,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,792. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

