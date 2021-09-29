Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.11

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 7490711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $20,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.