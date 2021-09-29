SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading Down 1%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 10,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 167,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

