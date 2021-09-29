Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.