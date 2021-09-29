SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

