SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

