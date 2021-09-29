SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,138 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 83.66% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $428,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NANR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,875. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.