Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.27

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.27 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 24,793 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.27. The stock has a market cap of £71.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.