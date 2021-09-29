Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.85

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 318,640 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.85. The firm has a market cap of £348.82 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

