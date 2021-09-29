Splintershards 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.22 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $74.10 million and $13.22 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Prelax (PEA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Pet Games (PETG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,687,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

