Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,723,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

