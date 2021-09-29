Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 4.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $122.02. 10,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 530,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

