Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

