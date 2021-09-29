Stacks Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $24.25 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00082557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,132,852 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.