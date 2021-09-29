Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.06

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.06 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 75.38 ($0.98). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 170,600 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of £115.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.06.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

