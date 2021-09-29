StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

