Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. 4,384,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,671. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

