STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002703 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $103.40 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

