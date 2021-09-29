State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 413,228 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,228 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $127,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. 168,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

