State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 68,742 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,742 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $125,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.14. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

