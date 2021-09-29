State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $126.92 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,392 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $126,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,863. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

