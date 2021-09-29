State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $235.80 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,167 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $235,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,019. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

