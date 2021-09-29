State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $251.88 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,226 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Anthem worth $251,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.56 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

