State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 30,495 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $145,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 154,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

