State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 58,818 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,818 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $238,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

