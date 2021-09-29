State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 60,224 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 60,224 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $255,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 237,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.