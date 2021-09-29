State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

