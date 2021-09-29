Status (SNT) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Status has a total market cap of $250.22 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00167533 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

