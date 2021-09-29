Stealth 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022604 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

