Stephanie Linnartz Sells 4,300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.

MAR stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,832. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

