Stephanie Linnartz Sells 4,300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stephanie Linnartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.
MAR stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,832. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
