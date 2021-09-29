Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 15,057 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,770 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $316.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.48. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $153.86 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

