Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,413,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.