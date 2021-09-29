Stephens Inc. AR Has $16.44 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 147,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 31,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,492,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $837,724,000 after acquiring an additional 477,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 307,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

