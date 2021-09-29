Stephens Inc. AR Has $18.62 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.21% of Ares Capital worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

