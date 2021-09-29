Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 29,426 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.44% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

