Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

